On the agendas

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School Board of Education will meet Monday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the swing space office. The board is expected to approve a resolution to proceed with the 4.0 mill renewal levy for the November ballot.

Items on the agenda include the 2018-19 financial review, lunch prices, school fees, reviewing the fiscal year 2019 credit card policy, assessment results, board goals, updates on the renovations to the high school and elementary school. approving employee contracts and a recommendation to participate int he EPC bus purchasing program.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Ordinances on the agenda for adoption include assessing the cost of weed cutting and removal of liter or junk; amending the purchasing cad policy; and adopting a supplement to the code of ordinances.

Resolutions include placing two levies on the Nov. 5 ballot. The first is for an additional tax on municipal taxable income at the rate of .15 percent in addition to the 1.5 percent tax currently being levied. The levy is for a five-year period. The funds from the levy, if approved, would be used for construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and maintenance of streets, alleys, bridges, curbs and gutters in the city.

The second resolution is for an additional tax on municipal taxable income at the rate of .15 percent in addition to the 1.5 percent tax currently being levied. The levy is for a five-year period. The funds from the levy, if approved, would be used for fire department operations and capital improvements and equipment, maintenance and repair to the same and paying debt service for such purposes.

The final resolution is to reappoint Tom Burns to the Revolving Loan Committee.

Council will discuss a liquor permit transfer for 1306 Wapakoneta Ave. and fence removal at Graceland Cemetery.

An executive session will e held to consider the purchase of property.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, July 8, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing the village to increase its participation in American Municipal Power on behalf financing and and execution of an amended and restated loan agreement and promissory note; reports from committees, departmental and administrator, along with citizen comments.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold two special meetings. Both meetings will be held in executive session to consider the employment of a public official to perform the evaluations of the superintendent and treasurer.

The first will be the treasurer and will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, starting at 6 p.m. The second will be for the superintendent and will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, starting at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Board of Education office.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will meet July 10 at 5 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar (library).

Items on the agenda include a presentation of a national writing project by Karen McRill and Liz Jacob; administrative reports; board member reports; approval of student and student athlete’s handbooks; employment, awarding service contracts, accepting resignations, approving cafeteria prices for breakfast, lunch, milk and extra food; approving school fees and approving a volunteer coach.