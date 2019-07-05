DAYTON – The Contemporary Dayton (formerly the Dayton Visual Arts Center) is presenting the Artist Award Winners for Glow: The 28th Annual Open Members’ Show, sponsored by the DP&L Foundation, opening July 5 and continuing through Aug. 10, 2019.

Artist award winners are:

The Mike Goheen Memorial Award for Photography: Jill Spencer, Centerville

The Lombard Award (Best in Show): John Emery, Dayton

Juror’s Awards: Morris Howard, Dayton, Penny Park, Oakwood, Joe Plummer, Clayton, Jaime Pacheco, Dayton, Francis Schanberger, Dayton, and Jamie Trusty, Xenia

The 2020 Open Members’ Show Postcard Award: Darren Haper, Miamisburg

The City of Dayton Mayor’s Office Exhibition Award: Shannon, Grecula, Kettering

“For 28 years, The Contemporary Dayton has proudly given member artists the opportunity to submit a work of art to be presented in an exhibition with over 100 of their peers,” said Eva Buttacavoli, executive director. “Artists fresh from art school next to career artists, self-taught next to MFAs, Dayton-born next to just-arrived. All works are accepted and celebrated. And in fact, our audiences say this is one of their favorite shows of the year – a snapshot or microcosm of Dayton arts all in one gallery.”

This year’s prize juror is Mary Gray, freelance curator and gallerist, former executive director of the Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery in Columbus, Ohio. After a 26-year career with the Ohio Arts Council, Gray retired in January 2019 from her post as OAC Riffe Gallery Director. During her tenure, Gray collaborated with scores of Ohio, regional and international artists, curators, and art organizations in the production or presentation of 150 exhibitions of varying themes and media, and exhibition programming.

For the second year, The Mike Goheen Memorial Award for Photography was selected to honor longtime Member, Mike Goheen, his legacy, and passion for photography. The award was established in 2017 by Mike’s partner and The Contemporary Dayton supporter, Craig Schrolucke. The award is one of the largest of its kind in the region and will be given every year to a photographer who demonstrates experimental photographic methods and was selected by UD Art Department chair, professor and photographer, Joel Whitaker.

The Contemporary Dayton, located at 118 N. Jefferson St. in Downtown Dayton. A Gallery Talk will take place with the Member Artists on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about The Contemporary Dayton or Glow: The 28th DP&L Foundation Annual Open Members’ Show, visit www.thecontemporarydayton.org , and follow The Contemporary Dayton on Facebook (The Contemporary Dayton formerly Dayton Visual Arts Center), Twitter (@DaytonVisArtCtr) and Instagram (@thecontemporarydayton).