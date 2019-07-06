125 years ago

July 6, 1894

The Shelby County wheelman did themselves proud over the weekend. O.W. Niswonger of Oran won the hill climb in Cincinnati. In the 15 mile race, W. Furman of Sidney was first and Nisewonger took 3rd out of 115 riders. Nisewonger also won the one mile race.

———

Picnic parties on the recent holiday were numerous all over the county. Lake Loramie, all up and down the river and the Quincy Bridge were the favorite spots.

100 years ago

July 6, 1919

The largest ever crown for a Fourth of July parade greeted the units a couple of days ago. The parade was complete in every detail- despite the extremely warm weather. Thousands of people were on hand to take part.

———

A community dance will be held on the northwest corner of the court square. It will be held on the big dance platform located there. an orchestra has been invited to play.

75 years ago

July 6, 1944

Huge crop losses face area farmers because of the prolonged drought. Our area has not a substantial rain for about a month. June was almost an arid month. The weather has also impacted on victory gardeners.

———

Attendance at the new youth center has caught the attention of many people. Over 350 youth were one night last weekend. The center is in need of equipment, games, a radio, rugs, tables and chairs.

50 years ago

July 6, 1969

Judy Wehrman was crowned queen of the Ft. Loramie Independence Day festivities. The other members of the court were Susan DeLoye, Katy Hoying and Kathy Meyer. The selection of the queen was based on essays graded by three English teachers.

———

There has been a change in a local pastor ship. Pastor Charles Shie has retired from the church he founded. Shie has been replaced by the Reverend Joseph Dieter of Southern California. The church is the Sidney’s Bethel Mission, Assembly of God.

25 years ago

July 6, 1994

There were national news of items of interest today. Jimmy Bakker, the television evangelist, who was convicted of defrauding followers of millions of dollars, was release after four years in prison to attend a half way house. The O.J Simpson murder case is in the news. Also making news was John Bobbitt. He has been charged with domestic violence.

———

Linn’s Stamp news is celebrating its 25 year anniversary. The hobby publication was acquired from Reuth Publications, Inc. in 1969.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

