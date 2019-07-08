Red, white and blueberries

SIDNEY — Peggy Roeth, of Sidney, likes to see things grow. Sometimes that means flowers, sometimes that means kids at school and sometimes that means her family.

“Flowers make me feel good and happy. I want to help students and give them a start to a great life. And we make several trips a month to Columbus to visit our children and grandchildren who live there,” she said.

But Peggy and her husband Jeff, love coming home to Shelby County. “No traffic, close neighbors, no noise and feeling safe”

Peggy Roeth is a lifelong resident of Shelby County. She grew up on the east side of the county and then moved to the west side.

“I have lived my whole life in small, farming communities. I just changed sides” she said with a smile. Growing up and living in a rural area she appreciates the open spaces and quiet country living. This time of year finds Peggy and Jeff outside most days. Jeff farms part time and the couple enjoy farming and gardening together.

”In my spare time I like to read, go antiquing, make jewelry and my family and friends would tell you that I like to shop too!”

After living in a 135-year-old house, Peggy and Jeff built a new home seven years ago.

“I was ready for a new and smaller home,” Peggy said. “And we love it. We enjoy our back patio, grilling and relaxing when family visits” — which is an especially happy time for Grandma Peggy. The Roeths have three grown children and three granddaughters. Peggy learned to cook from her mom and grandmothers and she carries on the legacy by teaching her grandchildren. “I like to cook big meals when our kids come home for a birthday, holiday or just to visit. They are usually here for two to four meals since they stay overnight. It’s a lot of work and planning, but I love cooking for them. My oldest granddaughter, Audrey, has an interest in baking, so I try to do some baking with her when she comes to visit.”

Many years ago, Peggy found a coffee cake recipe that called for blueberries and the recipe sounded good. The blueberry recipe soon became a family favorite and Peggy made it often for the family. They still enjoy it and when the oldest granddaughters spend the night, they always want blueberry pancakes for breakfast, which Grandma is happy to provide. Although blueberries are often hard to grow in Ohio, Peggy looks forward to the times when they are readily available in the grocery stores and stocks up. And even though the blueberries are not one of the things in her life that she grows, the scrumptious foods she makes with them and especially the memories of baking with her granddaughters continue to grow.

BLUEBERRY STREUSEL COFFEE CAKE

2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup margarine or butter, softened

1 cup milk

1 egg

Beat ingredients in a large mixer bowl on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium speed, scraping bowl occasionally, 2 minutes. Spread half of the batter in greased 9-inch by 13-nch pan. Sprinkle 1 c. fresh or frozen blueberries (thawed and well-drained). Top with remaining batter. Spread streusel on top (recipe below).

Streusel

½ cup chopped nuts, optional

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup flour

½ teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons firm margarine or butter

Mix all ingredients until crumbly.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

BLUEBERRY FRENCH TOAST

12 slices of hearty bread such as Italian, cut into 1” cubes

2 – 8 ounce packages of cold cream cheese

1 cup blueberries

12 eggs

1/3 cup real maple syrup

2 cups half and half

Arrange half of bread cubes, next layer blueberries, then cube cream cheese, then remaining bread on top.

In large bowl whisk together eggs, syrup and half and half. pour over bread mixture. Press lightly so all bread is soaked. Cover with foil sprayed with Pam and place in refrigerator overnight.

Leaving foil on Bake in 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 30 more minutes until puffy and golden. Serve with Blueberry sauce.

Blueberry sauce

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup water

1 cup blueberries

1 tablespoon butter

In saucepan stir together sugar and cornstarch, add water. Cook over medium heat until thickened. Stir in blueberries and cook 10 minutes or until blueberries have burst. Remove from stove and add butter.

Casserole serves better when set for 10 to 15 minutes.

You can cut into squares and serve with a spoon of syrup overtop OR pour sauce directly over top of casserole let set and serve warm.

Delicious warm or cold. Refrigerate after cooled. Stays great for several days.

LEMON BLUEBERRY POKE CAKE

For the cake and filling

Cooking spray, for pan

1 box vanilla cake mix, plus ingredients called for on box

2 1/2 cups blueberries

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 cup whipped topping

For the frosting and topping

1 cups (2 sticks) butter, softened

2 (8 ounce) blocks cream cheese, softened

2 1/4 cups powdered sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Blueberries, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-inch by 13-inch pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. Bake cake according to package instructions. Let cool completely.

Make blueberry sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine blueberries, lemon juice, and sugar. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a medium bowl.

Let cool for 15 minutes, then fold in whipped topping.

Make frosting: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter and cream cheese. Add powdered sugar, lemon zest and juice, and vanilla and beat until smooth and fluffy.

Using the back of a wooden spoon, poke holes all over cooled cake then pour blueberry mixture on top. Spread frosting on top then garnish cake with more.

ZUCCHINI BLUEBERRY BREAD

Ingredients

3 eggs

1 cup oil

2 cups sugar

2 cups grated and drained zucchini

3 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup blueberries

Beat eggs till foamy.

Add oil, sugar, zucchini, and vanilla.

Mix lightly.

Sift dry ingredients together and gradually add to egg mixture. Blend well.

Add blueberries and fold into batter

Pour into a loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Check at 30 minutes to prevent burning.

By Darla Cabe For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

