OSP release names of suspects

WAPAKONETA — The names of the two men who were taken into custody after a high speed pursuit on Interstate 75 south on Wednesday, July 3, have been release by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP).

Johntae Trumbo, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Tyler Cockerell, 23, of Sellersburg, Indiana, were arrested after fleeing from law enforcement.

According to a press release from the Wapakoneta post of the OSP, at approximately 1:14 a.m., on July 3, troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer speeding southbound on I-75 near Wapakoneta. Allegedly, Trumbo, the driver, fled the scene as the trooper was walking up to the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Troopers pursued the vehicle south on I-75 until the vehicle exited onto state Route 47 in Sidney. The vehicle voluntarily stopped just west of I-75, where Trumbo and his passenger Cockerell fled on foot.

Troopers and officers from the Sidney Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies tracked the suspects from the vehicle to the Holiday Inn Express on Folkerth Avenue in Sidney. One suspect was immediately located and taken into custody without further incident, the release said. He was determined to be Cockerell, the passenger.

After searching other locations, the second suspect was also located at the Holiday Inn Express hiding inside the building. It was determined that the second individual apprehended was Trumbo, the driver.

Cockerell was also found to be in possession of approximately 586 grams of marijuana. Court records said he also had approximately $2,200 in pockets. Cockerell was charged with drug abuse and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He posted a $5,091 bond and is no longer being held at the Shelby County Jail.

Trumbo was charged with a fail to comply order, a third-degree felony, and drug abuse and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Trumbo is currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail. He is being held on a $2,591 cash only bond.

Cockerell https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_CockerellTyler.jpg Cockerell Trumbo https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_TrumboJohntae_19.jpg Trumbo

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.