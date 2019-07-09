125 Years

July 9, 1894

There is a legal turmoil in Jackson Township. The sale of the Levi Shroyer ditch did not go off as scheduled last Saturday. Eight other farmers filed for an obtained an injunction against the sale. They contend the old Shroyer ditch and Rum Creek are adequate and the new channel is not needed.

———

There have been several complaint about bicycles being ridden on sidewalks. Mayor Ailes stated there is a law prohibiting it. The men must take their wheels to the streets.

The crop numbers are in. 33,906 acres of wheat has been planted. Corn is being grown on 37,589 acres, Oats occupies 17,656 acres.

100 Years

July 9, 1919

The following boys are spending a week camping at the Evergreen Lake. Jerome Raterman, Bernard Tynan, Jerome Wagner, Leo Ovenden, Frank Amann, Joseph Wagner, William McGill and Carl Brandewie.

———

There was a near fatality at the B&O yards today. While switching out cars, two cars rolled down the hill and crushed a cabin built for employees. One of their wives had just left to get a bucket of water.

75 Years

July 9, 1944

News about the awful circus fire occurring in Hartford, Connecticut has reached Sidney. A circus tent caught fire yesterday. 159 people were killed and about 225 others were injured. Officials of Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey are facing manslaughter charges. The victims were trampled.

———

The Sidney Recreation baseball team is on a roll. They won the first round of the city league title with a win over Sidney Tool. The score was 5-3. The game was at Harmon Field.

50 Years

July 9, 1969

There will be a new dentist in town. Dr. David Fields will open his practice in a week.it will be located at 225 North Maine Avenue. Fields is a native of Sidney and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Chalmer Fields.

25 Years

July 9, 1994

City Council has agreed to spend about $500,000 to help address high water damage issues, a new levy will be built up from the Big Four Bridge north to Boerger Park. A pumping station will also be constructed adjacent to the Big Four Bridge. These projects were recommended by the Storm water management Committee.

———

The Sidney First United Methodist Church J.O.Y. bell choir is going to England. The members are currently raising funds for the trip. Those making the trip are Bertie Ely, Dawn Ocke, Jan Chilcote, Sarah Harlamert, Bonnie Deck, Shane Springer, Nancy Tinsler, Christie Thomas and several members of the Allen family (Larry, Ann, Mike and Lynn). The group has new bells. They are made of 80% copper and 20% tin.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

