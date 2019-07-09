Moon-themed paintings displayed in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA – The For the Love of the Moon Invitational has moon-themed paintings from top artists from across the country.

Landscapes hang beside moonscapes and moon-inspired still lifes. They are all part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Wapakoneta native Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon.

These are the artists who can be found in all the major art magazines as well as top galleries and museums shows across the country. The show is expected to draw artist lovers from Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.

David Stark, head curator of the Columbus Museum of Art, had the task of choosing a first second and third place winner as well as a couple of honorable mentions. Stark said he was “impressed by the range and thoughtfulness of the work” and it was “moving to see the subject inspire so many responses.”

Patrons to the show can see the wide range of subjects and judge for themselves whether they agree with Stark’s choices and comments.

He said Bend, Oregon, artist Barbara Jaenicke’s honorable mention piece has a “magical effect of moonlit colors.” He liked her “consistent style and excellent brushwork.”

Brushwork also was a factor in Cincinnati artist David Mueller’s honorable mention. He liked the contrast of light and dark and the artificial lights against the moonlight as well as the detail against the lost areas in Cody Heichel’s third place piece.

The mixed medium, colors and and reflection lead nationally known artist Tom Perkinson to a second place finish.

Guests can come in and see if they agree the “handling of paint, color choices, details in the helmet and reinterpretation of a known image” garner San Antonio, Texas, artist Patrick Saunders the first place $1,000 prize.

The show runs the month of July with an artists’ reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Aug. St., Wapakoneta.