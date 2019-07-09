Cridersville nursing home resident found dead in pond

CRIDERSVILLE — A resident at a Cridersville retirement community was found dead in a pond on the nursing home’s campus Monday morning.

Gary Horning, vice president of marketing and communications for Otterbein, on Tuesday morning confirmed that an individual had been found face-down in a pond in the “early early morning” hours of Monday on the grounds of the Otterbein-Cridersville Senior Life Community.

“The individual had been a resident in our assisted living facility for less than two weeks,” Horning said. “At this time, we don’t yet know all the circumstances. The incident is being investigated by the Cridersville Police Department. We are deeply troubled by this, but I can’t say any more at this time due to privacy issues.”

Cridersville Police Chief Paul Robbins, in a prepared statement released Tuesday morning, said officers responded at approximately 2:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a missing subject at 100 Red Oak Circle in the village — the location of the nursing home.

“A search of the area was conducted. Officers located a subject deceased in a body of water on the property. The investigation is ongoing at this time,” Robbins said.

Horning added, “The police saw Otterbein staff members out on the grounds with flashlights, and they (police) are the ones who actually located the body.”

Robbins declined to release the name of the deceased, stating that such information would be made public by the office of Auglaize County Coroner Dr. Tom Freytag following an autopsy.

A phone call to Freytag’s office was not returned Tuesday morning.

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon said deputies from his office assisted at the scene of the incident.

