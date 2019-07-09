Council approves loan for new substation

NEW BREMEN- The development of a new electrical substation took a step forward at Monday night’s New Bremen village council meeting.

The council approved under emergency rule suspension two ordinances to accept a $6,500,000 construction loan from First National Bank of New Bremen. The 15-year loan has a fixed rate of 2.45 percent. Minster Bank offered a 15-year loan at 2.49 percent.

The first ordinance amended appropriations in the village electrical fund to allow for the $6.5 million loan. The second ordinance approved the loan.

The village plans to take possession of 3.346 acres located at 442 N, Herman St where the substation will be located and expect completion of the substation March 2020.

In order to attract potential restaurant and hotels, council agreed to spend up to $3,000 for a Community Improvement Corporation study that would gather information about numbers of visitors coming to the village as well as various area activities drawing people to the community.

Cheryl Kellog of the US Census Bureau talked to council about the possible obstacles in getting an accurate during the upcoming 2020 Census.

She said distrust of the government was a leading cause of people not responding properly.

Kellog also said this is the first time people will have the opportunity to answer questions online.

She said she was speaking to elected officials as well as police, EMS, and fire departments to get the word out about the importance of accurate counts that help determine proper state representation and appropriations.

The results of the census are expected in March 2021.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

