BEXLEY – Capital University announced its Provost’s List honorees for the spring 2019 semester.

Students who made the Provost’s List included Racheal Love, of Sidney, Erin Luellen, of Sidney, Michael Molaskey, of New Bremen, and Olivia Quinter, of Fort Loramie.

Located in the Columbus neighborhood of Bexley, Capital University is a private, four-year undergraduate institution and graduate school.