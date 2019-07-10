Kettlersville to celebrate Shelby County bicentennial at Fireman’s Picnic

KETTLERSVILLE — Celebrations will be the order of the day on Saturday, July 20, as the village of Kettlersville will recognize the Shelby County bicentennial and the 50th Annual Fireman’s Picnic at the Van Buren Township Building and adjoining grounds.

The Fireman’s Picnic runs from 3 p.m. until midnight.

The Shelby County bicentennial will be recognized with the appearance of the Shelby County Historical Society’s traveling museum, which will highlight the Anna, McCartyville and Kettlersville areas. There is no admission charge but donations will be accepted.

At 4 pm, the Shelby County flag will be brought to the picnic grounds by the Van Buren/Kettlersville Fire Department. Nick Doseck, a World War II veteran, has been chosen to present the flag. Kettlersville Mayor Eric Kaminsky will accept the flag and place it on the traveling museum.