Living rent free

A female house sparrow prepares to feed its baby as a male house sparrow sits nearby in a dead bush on East Pinehurst Street, Tuesday, July 9. The dead bush is owned by Peter Starbuck. Starbuck decided the bush needed some work after it died about three years ago so he built 30 bird houses and hung them from the remaining branches. When the branches start to fall down from decay Starbuck plans on removing the dead bush completely and putting the birdhouses up in his other trees. The house sparrow is not native to the United States of America. It was imported from Europe and competes with native birds for resources. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_SDN071119BirdHouse.jpg A female house sparrow prepares to feed its baby as a male house sparrow sits nearby in a dead bush on East Pinehurst Street, Tuesday, July 9. The dead bush is owned by Peter Starbuck. Starbuck decided the bush needed some work after it died about three years ago so he built 30 bird houses and hung them from the remaining branches. When the branches start to fall down from decay Starbuck plans on removing the dead bush completely and putting the birdhouses up in his other trees. The house sparrow is not native to the United States of America. It was imported from Europe and competes with native birds for resources. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News