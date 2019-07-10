Efficiency Smart increases incentive for appliance recycling

JACKSON CENTER – Efficiency Smart is making recycling an appliance even more rewarding for Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers.

Through Aug. 31, Efficiency Smart is increasing the incentive for recycling a working refrigerator or freezer to $60.

Eligible customers who schedule a free pick-up of their working refrigerator or freezer by Aug. 31 will receive the increased amount for responsibly recycling a unit. In addition to the $60, customers also can save up to $150 annually by not running an old, inefficient refrigerator or freezer.

To schedule a free pick-up, visit www.efficiencysmart.org/jackson-center-ohio and select “Appliance Recycling” or call 844-260-3487. More information on appliance recycling and additional services available for Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers also can be found on Efficiency Smart’s website.