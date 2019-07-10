Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:37 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Jackson Road in Perry Township on the report of a crash.

-2:24 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the Country Concert on state Route 66 in Cynthian Township on the report of vandalism.

-12:01 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Fessler Buxton Road at Stillwater Road in Loramie Township on the report a suspicious, dark, four-door sedan was sitting at a stop sign for 20 minutes.

TUESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the South Kuther Road at Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report someone got into the caller’s car while he was fishing.

-8:42 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 5880 State Route 27 in Perry Township on the report a gray van with no tags or windows was dropped off at the location.

-8:25 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 466 Hardin Road in Washington Township on the report of threats.

-6:57 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 9901 Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:42 p.m.: lines down. Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of Huber Street in Dinsmore Township on the report lines were down.

Fire rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:02 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14100 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-1:38 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Township.

-12:12 p.m.: medical. Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Gearhart Road in Orange Township.

-11:36 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-7:53 a.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies and Sidney Medics and Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kuther Road at West Michigan Street.

-6:28 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the unit block of South Main Street in McLean Township.

TUESDAY

-9:43 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

