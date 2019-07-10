Straw field burns east of Pasco

A volunteer Maplewood firefighter sprays water on a burnt patch of straw in a field next to State Route 706 Wednesday, July 10. The fire started while a farmer was cutting down straw around 3:30 p.m.. Also responding was the Quincy-Miami Township Fire Department and the Port Jefferson Fire Department.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News