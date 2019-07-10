Hasting & Co. to perform at Country Concert

FORT LORAMIE — Hasting & Co. is a duo singing group which includes Kate Hasting and Josh Beale. Hasting is from New Carlisle, Ohio, and Beale is from Waukesha, Wisconsin. This is the first time they will perform at Country Concert.

“It was always a big deal when I was growing up. Performing at Country Concert is definitely a bucket list thing for me,” said Hasting.

The duo met in Nashville when they were just starting out, about four years ago.

“I was doing an acoustic concert in a hotel, and she snuck down to listen. She liked what she heard. I was primarily a writer, then,” said Beale.

“I heard him and knew I wanted him as part of my band. I told him and he told me no. I kept showing up and telling him I wanted him to be part of my band. I finally wore him down,” said Hasting.

Both grew up on farms and found that they have a lot in common. Beale was focused on writing, but Hasting liked his sound and thought they would make a good team.

“Our sound isn’t just me or Josh. The two of us together make a new sound.

Hasting & Co. grew up listening to country music from the 90s but also feel the influence of older performers like Little Jimmy Dickens. They enjoy the play on words and humor in the lyrics.

“We hold on to our roots and love music that makes you feel good,” said Hasting.

The duo is looking forward to releasing their new single. It is called Brunch Drunk and embodies the humor they enjoy so much.

Following Country Concert, the two will perform at the Clark County Fair and then perform at Fraze Pavilion with Jake Owen on July 27.

“I’m excited to be performing in Ohio and so close to home. We don’t usually get to be in Ohio very much,” said Hasting.

Hasting & Co. will perform at Country Concert on the Homegrown Honky Tonk stage on July 12 at 7 p.m.

Country Concert has been in existence since 1981 at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie. Tickets are still available on countryconcert.com.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

