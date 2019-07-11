125 Years

July 11, 1894

There was an unusual and innovative service at the M.E. Church yesterday. they held an “Old Folks Day.” Old people were invited and attended. After the sermon, people were asked to comment. When those over 70 were asked to rise, 14 responded. When those over 60 were asked to stand, 28 got on their feet.

———

Louis Kah, Jr., enjoys the reputation of being the first in the county to thresh his wheat. He sold a part of it to the Sidney wharehouses.

100 Years

July 11, 1919

Quite an honor has come to the members of the cast of the high school play. They have been asked to present it for the summer students at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. The Sidney students left by motor car today and will present the play Friday evening. The students incluce Eileen Wagoner, Lenora Flinn, Agnes Bayley, Eleanor Buyer, Clifford Woodruff, Robert Bender, Willard Heck, Roger McMillen, Merle Miller, Walter Winteringham, and Wilbur Dill.

———

Miss Rose Karus of Covington has purchased the Swailles Millinery Shop in the Taylor Building. She is redecorating the rooms. She has been a trimmer for the store for the past 6 years.

75 Years

July 11, 1944

Another Shelby County soldier has been reported injured in the Tennessee train wreck which occurred a few days ago. He is Pvt. Willard Jones of 222 East South Street in Sidney. He is reported to be in satisfactory condition.

50 Years

July 11, 1969

Registration is underway for the Lucky barrel prize at Steinle Drugs. The name of Mrs. Myra Cole a former Sidney resident, was pulled at Shelby Hardware,but she had not signed up. The prize is worth $600.

———

There will be a new family physician in town. Dr. Jerome Mestemaker wll join Dr. Breece, Dr. Paulus and Dr. Hunter in the practice. Dr, Mestemaker received his degree from Marquette University. He completed his internship at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton.

25 Years

July 11, 1994

Wissman Home Improvement is truly a family business. Ron and Dale began the business when they were in their early 20s. the family announced Mark, age 23, who is the son of Ron Wissman, will be managing the Greenville store and market.

———

Pastors Frank and Linda Hoover will be leaving. They have an assignment at a church in Casper, Wyoming. The church has 600 members, and includes Dick Cheney, a republican office holder. The Hoovers had been assigned to the Hardin Methodist church and the New Hope Church.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

