MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood’s Annual Country Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019. The race begins at 8 p.m.

There is also a race for the kids (1/2 mile fun run) and area firemen’s race.

To register go online, http://www.cantstoprunningco.com/#!local-races/lalk8 or call the church at 937-596-8155. Prizes and awards given.