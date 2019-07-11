High school sophomores attend Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar

YELLOW SPRINGS – Sophomores from Shelby County high schools were among more than 200 high school leaders who attended the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar held at Antioch College in Yellow Springs.

Each spring, select area sophomores from public and private high schools convene at one of the 70 State Leadership Seminars across the country to recognize their leadership talents and apply them to becoming effective and ethical leaders. Student participants, known as HOBY ambassadors, take part in hands-on activities, meet leaders in their state and explore their own personal leadership skills while learning how to lead others and have a positive effect in their community.

This year’s seminar was held at Antioch College in Yellow Springs where HOBY ambassadors had the opportunity to hear keynote speakers Dave Leedy, Diane Latiker and Jeffon Seeley share their perspectives on personal and societal leadership. In addition, the HOBY ambassadors participated in a variety of leadership activities and gave back to the Yellow Springs community by participating in community service projects at Antioch College and throughout Yellow Springs.

Local HOBY ambassadors included:

• Lauryn Paulus, a resident of Sidney, represented Anna High School. She is the daughter of Mitch and Mindy Paulus.

• Savanah Koester, a resident of Sidney, represented Sidney High School. She is the daughter of Andrew and Kathryn Koester.

• Josh Webster, a resident of Sidney, represented Sidney High School. He is the son of Jeff and Amy Webster.

• Evie Olding, a resident of Sidney, represented Lehman Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Bryan and Sara Olding.

• Emma Westerheide, a resident of Sidney, represented Lehman Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Jay and Anne Westerheide.

• Pyper Sharkins, a resident of West Milton, represented Lehman Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Anthony Sharkins and Shari Williams.

• Emily Bornhorst, a resident of Piqua, represented Lehman Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Richard and Kelly Bornhorst.

• Anna Cianciolo, a resident of Sidney, represented Lehman Catholic High School. She is the daughter of John and Laura Cianciolo.

• Lindsey Magoteaux, a resident of Sidney, represented Lehman Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Ken and Amy Magoteaux.

• Carianne Rindler, a resident of Sidney, represented Lehman Catholic High School. She is the daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler.

• Kennedy Jackson, a resident of Maplewood, represented Jackson Center School. She is the daughter of Anthony and Stephanie Jackson.

• Kierstyn Oberdorf, a resident of Sidney, represented Houston High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Christine Helman.

• Dani Eilerman, a resident of Fort Loramie, represented Fort Loramie High School. She is the daughter of Nick and Katie Eilerman.

• Grant Albers, a resident of Anna, represented Fort Loramie High School. He is the son of Scott and Kelly Albers.

• Jack Quinlisk, a resident of Sidney, represented Fairlawn High School. He is the son of John and Laura Quinlisk.

• Brooke Fishback, a resident of Piqua, represented Christian Academy School. She is the daughter of David and Becky Fishback.

• Makenna Maurer, a resident of Botkins, represented Botkins Local School. She is the daughter of Mike and Jamie Maurer.

At the end of their seminars, HOBY ambassadors are challenged to give back by serving at least 100 volunteer hours in their communities. Students who complete the Leadership for Service Challenge within 12 months of their seminar are eligible for the HOBY L4S Challenge Award and the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Alumni who log 4,000 hours of service receive the President’s Call to Service Award from HOBY. To date, HOBY ambassadors have performed more than 3 million hours of volunteer service in their communities.

Following a motivational meeting with Albert Schweitzer during a trip to Africa in 1958, actor Hugh O’Brian was inspired to establish Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership.

“One of the things Dr. Schweitzer said to me was that the most important thing in education was to teach young people to think for themselves,” O’Brian said. “From that inspiration, and with the support of others who believe in youth and the American dream, I started HOBY to seek out, recognize and develop outstanding leadership potential among our nation’s youth.”

For further information about HOBY programs and sponsorship opportunities, contact Adam Burris at seminarchair@swohhoby.org.