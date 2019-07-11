Dancing to the music at CC 2019

Pam Arras, of Massillon, displays the autographs on her cowboy hat as she waits for Carly Pearce to add one more to it at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11. This is the 9th hat Arras has used to get autographs before they ran out of room.

Carly Pearce performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Carly Pearce performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Dancing to Jameson Rodgers at the Saloon Stage during Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.are, left to right, Ally Tracy, of Circleville, Bailey Ricke, of Middletown, and Brittany Canter, of Washington Courthouse.

Laura Heitkamp, of Minster, comes prepared to Country Concert on Thursday, July 11. Heitkamp has been coming to Country Concert for 34 years with her husband Greg Heitkamp.

Justin Roberts, of Tipp City, came decked out stars and stripes for Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Jameson Rodgers performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Chuck Higgins, left, of Tallmadge, looks at cowboy hats for sale with help from Essence Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Sarah Mays, of Bradford uses a hand fan to stay cool at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Courtney Stolte, of Arlington, was all smiles as she watched Jameson Rodgers perform on the Saloon Stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.