125 Years

July 12, 1894

.two propositions were presented to Sicney city council last night. Businessman James Anderson requested a loan of $8,000 to repaid over ten years with no interest. He wishes to construct a plant for the manufacture of carriages, buggies, wagons and wheels. Also present was W.H. Wagner. He is requesting a loan of $6,000 to build an addition to the Wagner Mfg. plant. Both requests will be considered by the Board of Improvement.

———

The president of the United States has signed a proclamation declaring martial law I the territories of Utah and New Mexico. There is much violence as a result of the railroad strike.

100 Years

July 12, 1919

Dr. and Mrs. R.C. Comstock arrived in Sidney yesterday and will make their home here. He will rejoin Dr. Richeson in the dental practice. He worked with him before entering the military service.

———

Shelby County stands 36th in Ohio for the sale of war bonds by school shildren they sold a total of over $24,000.

———

Edward Smith, along with his father, Jacob Smith, have purchased the Shaw Grocery on North Ohio Avenue. Edward just returned from the war.

75 Years

July 12, 1944

All of the county men injured in the troop train wreck near Jellico, Tennessee, are reported to be recovering. They are in the Moore General hospital in Ashville, North Carolina and Oakridge Hospital in Clinton, Tennessee.

———

The Rural gardeners have elected new officers. They are Florence Hill, president; Bonnie Everett, first vice-president; Mrs. Charles Collier, second vice-president; and Mrs. Oscar Swiger, secretary-treasurer.

50 Years

July 12, 1969

Dr. Robert G. Allen, a cum laude graduate form the Ohio State University, college of veterinary Science, will go to work with Dr. Mossberger of Bloomingburg near Washington Courthouse, Ohio. Allen is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Allen and a 1955 graduate of Sidney High School.

———

Henry Horstman, vocational agricultural instructor at Anna High School was presented with the Outstanding Ohio Vo Ag teacher award Wednesday in Columbus. It was an important honor.

25 Years

July 12, 1994

The first day of the Country Concert has been a great success. Even though there was some rain, a crowd of 20,632 showed up. Faith Hill was the key note act.

———

There is a new business in the county. Helpers R Us will perform errands and chores, mostly for elderly people. The owners of the business are Susie Baker and Sherry Weidner. The ladies are open for business. They have their licenses and liability insurance.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

