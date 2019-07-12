Space-themed movies to be shown in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The Wapa Theatre and 2019 Celebration Committee will host free matinee showings of two space-themed movies next week during the anniversary celebration. In addition to the Monday, 8:30 p.m. showing of “Apollo 11” (as part of Wapakoneta by Moonlight), the theatre will screen Hidden Figures on Tuesday at 4 p.m., and Apollo 13 on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s film, “Hidden Figures,” reveals the incredible untold story of Katherine Jonson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae) – brilliant African-American women working at NASA who were the brains behind the launch into John Glenn’s launch into orbit, a stunning achievement that turned around the Space Race. The visionary trio crossed all gender and racial lines and inspired generations.

Wednesday’s film, “Apollo 13,” is a 1995 American space docudrama directed by Ron Howard. It features an an all star cast including Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise, and Ed Harris. The film depicts astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise aboard Apollo 13 for America’s third moon landing mission. An on-board explosion deprives the spacecraft of most of its oxygen supply and electric power, forcing NASA’s flight controllers to abandon the moon landing, and turning the mission into a struggle to get the men home safely. “Apollo 13” was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including (Best Picture). It won for Best Film Editing and Best Sound. The film grossed more than $355 million worldwide during its theatrical releases.

All screenings will be preceded by the 12-minute film “A Trip to the Moon,” which was created in 1902. This fun short film depicts a vision of space travel from almost 120 years ago!

“We thank the Wapa Theatre management and staff for making these free screenings possible. They will provide yet another great opportunity for residents and guests alike to immerse themselves in Wapakoneta’s anniversary story,” said 2019 Committee co-chair Rachel Barber.

The 2019 Committee’s mission is to develop and implement public programs, events and legacy efforts that reflect the many themes associated with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon walk, and to ensure that Wapakoneta and Auglaize County are at the forefront of this worldwide commemoration.