A non-stop party at CC 2019

Aaron Lewis performs at Country Concert Thursday, July 12.

Randy McGraw, of Portsmouth, dances with a patriotic hat on at Country Concert Thursday, July 11.

Kris Blevins, left, of Buckeye Lake, talks with Devin Rismiller, of Sidney, at Country Concert Thursday, July 11.

Leslie Hinde, left, of Tipp City, finishes spraying suntan lotion on Derek Callihan, far right, as Tyler Jones, center, both of Dayton, lets go of Callihan’s Ohio flag cape at Country Concert Thursday, July 11.

Madison Rapp, of Johnstown, dances to Aaron Lewis at Country Concert Thursday, July 11.

Reacting to comments by Aaron Lewis at Country Concert on Thursday July, 11, are, left to right, Dan Wilson, of Bellefontaine, Brad Anderson, of Piqua, and James Ricketts, of Mechanicsburg.

David Otto, of Kokomo, Ind., sported some giant beads at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Mary Dalessandro, left, reacts to a cardboard cutout of Kid Rock before posing for a photo with her husband Dave Dalessandro, right, both of Sterling Heights, Mich., at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Whiskey Myers performs on the saloon stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Sherry Lundy, of Crown City, sported two U.S.A. flags in her pockets while in the Saloon Stage area at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Kip Moore performs on the main stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.

Melissa Stutzman, left, of Archbold, sprays Brandon Crow, of Swanton, in the face with a squirt gun at Country Concert on Thursday, July 11.