On the agendas

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Monday, July 22, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers Room of the Municipal Building located at 201 W. Poplar St. The meeting is to certify the scores and ranking for the position of Sidney firefighter.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday at 3 p.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include the discussion of a polling location for Precincts 1-7; Gold Plan with ES&S for back up voting equipment; social media and Facebook page; and e-waste and voting machine recycling program.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, July 15, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, July 15, at 7 p.m.

Items on the agenda include an agreement with Shelby County MRDD to continue to provide preschool satellite in Jackson Center for the 2019-20 school year; ratification of the negotiated agreements with certified and classified employees; personnel matters and various reports.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, July 17, at 6:45 p.m. in the Marianne Helmlinger Board Room, 1100 Wayne St.s, Suite 4000, Troy.

Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Board of Health of Sidney-Shelby County will meet Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in the health department conference room.

Items on the agenda includes a letter to the auditor, the public health nursing report for June and July and the Shelby County Family & Children First Council allocation payment; and the environmental health report dealing with five properties.