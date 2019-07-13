125 years

July 13, 1894

There was some controversy at the Board of Improvement last night. W.H. Wagner had requested a no interest loan to build an addition to the Wagner Mfg. plant. There was opposition and Wagner withdrew the request. James Anderson, the other businessman wanting a loan to build a plant, did not withdraw his request; however, the members of the Boardthought it wise not to consider the request at this time. Charles and John Given had both filed protesta against the request.

100 years

July 13, 1919

The Rev. H.J. Schuh was given a special reception at the Anna St. Jacob Lutheran Church last evening. Rev. Schuh will be leaving to go overseas as one of the representatives of the National Lutheran Conference. Over 600 people attended the reception held in his honor.

Chester Graves, Frank Sturm and a man named Hamilton were injured in a bad auto crash yesterday. They were driving down South Miami Avenue when their machine went over the embankment to the Great Miami River and nearly into the river. The men received minor injuries but the machine was heavily damaged.

75 years

July 13, 1944

Richard Sailor is thanking his guardian angel today. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sailor was on the troop train in the mountains of Tennessee when it crashed. He had just transferred from one of the wrecked cards to the cook’s car a short time before the wreck. He received only a cut finger, but he is convinced he would not have survived had he remained in the other car.

Sidney City Council adopted a resolution to put a two mill levy on the ballot for the upcoming election. Other citizens at the meeting complained about the contamination in Starrett’s Run recently. Council was urged to take action.

50 years

July 13, 1969

James Eiting, president of IE Industries announced he will be moving the medical equipment division to Versailles, Ohio. The company has purchased 10 acres of land west of the village. A 15,000 square foot building will be erected. The executive and administrative offices will remain in Minster. The building will be completed by December 31st of this year.

The American Business Women’s Association held a grand event last evening at the Piqua Country Club. Dr. Lon Cooper was honored as Boss of the Year. Miss Mary Clancy won the title of Woman of the Year. Miss Jenny Crim was the guest speaker. She told of her duites with WJW television in Cleveland.

25 years

July 13, 1994

There is a new and innovative volunteer service in town. It is S.C.O.R.E.- standing for service corps of retired executives. These men are businessmen with experience who are willing to assist others who want to lunch a new enterprise. Dean Carney is heading the local effort. He is a retired executive from A.O. Smith.

The country concert, 1994 style, has wrapped up. The 3 day event drew over 60,000 music lovers. Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst reported it was the best of the 14 they have hosted so far. Headliners included Merle Haggard, Brooks and Dunn, Travis Tritt, Faith Hill, Tanya Tucker, Ronnie Milsap, Chubby Checker and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Anna Community Club, according to word received here today from Secretary of State Ted Brown. Listed as incorporators are President Robert Bell, Vice President William Lamastus, Secretary Robert Naseman and Treasurer Claude Smedley.

Warren Ringle, Shelby county Civil Defense director, said about 15 members of the local CD organization today were at the scene of the Thursday Champaign county airplane crash, picking up debris. This was the second appearance of the Shelby unit at the disaster site. The first occurred Thursday night. At that time, it supplied generators to provide electricity to light the area for investigators.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

