Petitions filed for November election

SIDNEY — Petitions are being accepted by the Shelby County Board of Elections for potential candidates in the November General Election. Petitions will be accepted until the Aug. 7 filing deadline. Petitions have to be certified by the board of elections before the candidate can appear on the ballot. The board is expected to certify the petitions at the Monday, Aug. 19, meeting.

Seats which will be up for election include board of education, city and village council members, mayors, trustees and fiscal officers. Candidates seeking these offices must file petitions my the Aug. 7 deadline.

Petitions and the seat being sought which have been received by the board of elections include:

• Amy M. Klingler, 1260 Erie Court, Sidney, Clinton Township fiscal officer.

• Douglas K. Stangel, 9501 Stangel Road, Sidney, Washington Township trustee.

• Michele K. Lott, 1198 Marvin Gene Court, Sidney, Sidney City Schools Board of Education.