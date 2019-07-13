The treat of a lifetime

Leslie Given, right, of Sidney, got the treat of lifetime when country music star Chris Lane invited her up onto the main stage at Country Concert Friday, July 12 and sang her a song. Given is a huge country music fan who has been coming to Country Concert for years.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Given2-1.jpg Submitted photo

Leslie Given, right, of Sidney, got the treat of lifetime when country music star Chris Lane invited her up onto the main stage at Country Concert Friday, July 12 and sang her a song. Given is a huge country music fan who has been coming to Country Concert for years.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Given1-1.jpg Leslie Given, right, of Sidney, got the treat of lifetime when country music star Chris Lane invited her up onto the main stage at Country Concert Friday, July 12 and sang her a song. Given is a huge country music fan who has been coming to Country Concert for years. Submitted photo

Leslie Given, right, of Sidney, got the treat of lifetime when country music star Chris Lane invited her up onto the main stage at Country Concert Friday, July 12 and sang her a song. Given is a huge country music fan who has been coming to Country Concert for years.