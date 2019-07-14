Country Concert memories

Gary Allan performs at Country Concert 2019 Friday, July 12.

Jake Rondebush, of Hooven, wore stars and stripes from head to toe at Country Concert 2019 Friday, July 12.

Granger Smith pans a fan’s Gopro over the crowd while performing at Country Concert Friday, July 12.

Teresa Barnard, left, of Strawberry Plain, Tenn., high fives Granger Smith at Country Concert 2019 Friday, July 12.

Kendra Kirby, of New Castle, Ind., lifts her boot into the air while Granger Smith performs the song “If the Boot Fits.” at Country Concert 2019 Friday, July 12.

Chris Stapleton headlines Country Concert 2019 on Friday, July 12.

Leslie Given, right, of Sidney, got the treat of lifetime when country music star Chris Lane invited her up onto the main stage at Country Concert Friday, July 12 and sang her a song. Given is a huge country music fan who has been coming to Country Concert for years.

Thomas Rhett took to the stage to close out the annual County Concert at Hickory Hills on Saturday.

Dustin Lynch performs for tens of thousands of fans at Country Concert on Saturday, the final night of the event.

