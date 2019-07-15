Tree sale, 2020 awards luncheon discussed

SIDNEY — The 2020 Tree City USA awards luncheon and the city’s annual tree sale were upcoming events that were discussed during the June 20 Sidney Tree Board meeting.

According to Tree Board minutes, various aspects of the 2020 Tree City USA Awards Luncheon, to be held on April 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., in Sidney, were discussed. The budget, registration fee (to cover at least cost of meal), a draft of the 2020 program, door prizes and donations, and content, were among topics considered for next year’s luncheon Sidney will host. It was noted that the 2019 registration was set at $20. It was suggested to add, during the speaker’s comments, a statement about the County Bicentennial, as well as displaying a continuous slide show of Sidney trees. The lunch will be catered by The Spot restaurant. State Forester Wendy VanBuren provided the board with a host manual.

The annual tree sale was also discussed. The city is waiting on list of species available to sell. Last year the list was received at the end of July. Once the list is available, Brian Green, street manager/arborist, told the board he will email the list to members for review.

It was noted in the minutes, at the beginning of the meeting, a couple of minor corrections were made to the April meeting’s minutes.

The board determined the Wright Brothers Sugar Maple tree is the tree to be planted at the old Shelby County Jail. The board also received a permit for the Murphy Building for Eastern Red Bud trees, which have been recently planted, Green said.

The next Sidney Tree Board meeting is set for August 15, 2019 at 4 p.m.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.