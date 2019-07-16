125 Years

July 16, 1894

The members of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute are amking plans for the 35th county fair. The largest project is the completion of the fair’s first race track. It is a half mile oval, 45 feet wide and 60 feet wide on the home stretch. It will be one of the finest tracks in the state.

———

H.P. Bailey, a Lockington businessman, is prepared to shut down his planning mill business. There is literally no water to run the mill. It will cause 15 men to lose their jobs.

100 Years

July 16, 1919

E.J. Rodeheffer has resigned his position as principal of the Botkins High School. He will be taking over as district superintendent of the Auglaize school district. His salary will be $2,000 per year.

———

The Phi Delta Kappa fraternity entertained themselves with a dinner last evening. Honored were Dr. Ray Comstock, who returned from the military service and Robert Kaser. Kaser will leave soon to accept a position in Detroit. The dinner was held in the dining room of the First Presbyterian Church.

75 Years

July 16, 1944

Colonel John Harmony, the former director of Physical fitness at West Point, is in the thick of the fighting in Italy. He is with the Fifth Army. When they were near Rome, Col. Harmony met Pope Pius on June 26.

———

Plans were announced for an enlarged flower display at the county fair by the members of the Sidney Garden Club. Chairpersons for the show are Mrs. W.K. Sterline, Mrs. John Sexauer and Mrs. E.A. Hawver.

50 years

July 16, 1969

Lt. Col. Harry Dearth who has been stationed at Wright-Parr Air Force Base, has retired. He served 20 years on active duty and 7 years in the reserves. He graduated from the Howe Military Institute then entered WW II. He was discharged in 1946. He was called back to duty in 1952 and served in Korea. He then served in Vietnam. There he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, he also has a bronze star, purple heart and air medal with 16 clusters. Dearth also was awarded 13 other ribbons for campaigns.

———

The 65 year old wing of the Piqua Memorial Hospital was torn down today. It was built in 1904. The new wing will serve the hospital well.

25 Years

July 16, 1994

One of the most beloved police officers in the history of the Sidney force is retiring (for a second time). He is officer Bill McMillan. His legacy will be his love for children. He started the Safety Town program and the Coats for Our Little Ones. Bill also served on City Council for 6 years and 7 months. He will be spending more time doing what he loves: helping children.

———

The Ohio Department of Transportation, district 7, has release information on where it will be expending funds. The Lockington Locks will receive a grant of $250,000 for restoration.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

