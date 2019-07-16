SCARF to host shelter shower

SIDNEY — SCARF is hosting a shower for the new Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. SCARF will be accepting cash, checks and Amazon gift cards so they can go shopping for the needed supplies and items for the new shelter and adoption center.

For every $10 donated, donors will be able to register for a chance to win one of many donated experiences. Items to be given away include:

• Four OSU football tickets to their home opener vs. Florida Atlantic on Aug, 31, noon kickoff, (12 A, Row 12, Seats 5-8) donated by John Scheu.

• Four 18 holes of golf, carts and range balls at Shelby Oaks Golf Club ($175 Value)

* Four Dayton Dragon tickets for Aug. 10, 7 p.m. (Section 203, Row 1, Seats 8-11) donated by Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, Midwest Region.

• Four Columbus Zoo tickets donated by 105.5 TAM FM.

• Two 60-minute dog training sessions from Paws 4 the Journey (Chastity Crowder) and a free one room carpet cleaning from H20’s Waters Carpet Cleaning.

Those unable to attend the shower can shop from the shelter Amazon wishlist at helpshelbycountyanimals.com.