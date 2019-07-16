Airstream represents Ohio at Made in America Product Showcase

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Airstream, Inc., of Jackson Center, represented Ohio in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase on Monday at the White House.

“We were excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his Administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”

Founded in 1931, Airstream manufactures the iconic “silver bullet” Airstream travel trailer and is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in North America. Each day, 1,000 skilled craftspeople hand build each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz touring coach, adding daily to the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.

Bob Wheeler and Justin Humphreys show their Airstream camper on the South Lawn of the White House, a product of the Airstream, Inc. in Ohio, Monday at the Made in America Product Showcase event held at the White House. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Airstream.jpg Bob Wheeler and Justin Humphreys show their Airstream camper on the South Lawn of the White House, a product of the Airstream, Inc. in Ohio, Monday at the Made in America Product Showcase event held at the White House. Courtesy photo by Megan McFarland