Airstream represents Ohio at Made in America Product Showcase

Bob Wheeler and Justin Humphreys show their Airstream camper on the South Lawn of the White House, a product of the Airstream, Inc. in Ohio, Monday at the Made in America Product Showcase event held at the White House.

Courtesy photo by Megan McFarland

Made in America Product Showcase representatives

Redline Steel, LLC – Alabama

Alaska Rug Company – Alaska

Arizona Chile Roasters – Arizona

Rich-N-Tone Calls, Inc. – Arkansas

HOSTYLE Racing Products, LLC – California

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Co. – Colorado

Luke’s Toy Factory – Connecticut

Backyard Jams & Jellies, Inc. – Delaware

Kino Sandals, Inc. – Florida

2 Day Designs – Georgia

Ocean Organic Vodka – Hawaii

Buck Knives, Inc. – Idaho

Stern Pinball, Inc. – Illinois

Janus Motorcycles – Indiana

Bannor Toys – Iowa

Cobalt Bolts – Kansas

QuaLex Manufacturing – Kentucky

McIlhenny Company – Louisiana

Jack Traps, Inc. – Maine

THAAD, Lockheed Martin Corporation – Maryland

KettlePizza, LLC – Massachusetts

Michigan Mittens – Michigan

3M – Minnesota

Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory – Mississippi

Snake Bite Co. – Missouri

Schnee’s – Montana

T-L Irrigation Co. – Nebraska

Fisher Space Pen So. – Nevada

BaileyWorks, Inc. – New Hampshire

Benjamin Moore & Co. – New Jersey

Weaver Guitar Straps – New Mexico

Tough Traveler Ltd. – New York

Council Tool Company – North Carolina

Dakota Micro, Inc. – North Dakota

Airstream, Inc. – Ohio

Gameday Ironworks, LLC – Oklahoma

Willamette Valley Vineyards – Oregon

Zippo Manufacturing Company – Pennsylvania

WaterRower, Inc. – Rhode Island

Freeman Boatworks – South Carolina

Dakota Grills, LLC – South Dakota

Litespeed Bicycles – Tennessee

Nokona – Texas

ENVE Composites – Utah

Johnson Woolen Mills – Vermont

The Little Burros – Virginia

CMI Orchards, LLC – Washington

Marble King, Inc. – West Virginia

Carmex – Wisconsin

Jackson Hole Hat Co. – Wyoming

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Airstream, Inc., of Jackson Center, represented Ohio in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase on Monday at the White House.

“We were excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his Administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”

Founded in 1931, Airstream manufactures the iconic “silver bullet” Airstream travel trailer and is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in North America. Each day, 1,000 skilled craftspeople hand build each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz touring coach, adding daily to the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.

