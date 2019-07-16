Sidney Board of Education hires Emerson principal

SIDNEY — A new principal was hired for Emerson Primary School has a new principal.

Stephanie Klingshirn was hired by the Sidney City School Board of Education during its meeting Monday night. Klingshirn, a native of Anna, is currently the curriculum coordinator for Mississinawa Valley School District in Darke County.

“I missed my little people,” Klingshirn said of the reason she applied for the principal’s position. “I grew up in Shelby County so it’s like coming home.”

An Ohio State University graduate, Klingshirn and her husband, Joe, have two daughters.

Her contract with Sidney City Schools is effective Aug. 1. She will be paid $93,259 per year. She was given a three-year contract with the district.

The board accepted the retirement/resignation of Roche Raterman, maintenance, effective Aug. 1.

Other resignations accepted were from Janet Fu, orchestra; Justin Setliff, Sidney High School IS; Stephanie Wiford, SHS English; Megan Williams, Sidney Middle School counselor; Molly Hirtzinger and Katherine Bourelle, both SHS counselors; Hilary McKenzie and Pamela Dixon, both Latchkey staff members; Leah Fullenkamp, Longfellow IS; Molly Heath Whittier teacher; and Clayton Westerbeck SHS assistant principal.

Certified employees receiving a one-year contract Monday night were:

• Michele Fox, SHS orchestra, $46,517.

• Nancy Flory, SHS science, $77,031.

• Kayla Keaton, Longfellow intervention specialist, $39,758.

• Joel Turner, SMS counselor, $43,336.

• Katie Marter, SHS counselor, $47,710.

• Hayley Barhorst, preschool teacher, $44,529.

• Tim Cundiff, SHS intervention specialist, $41,348.

The board approved the change of assignment to an administration contract for Beth Abbott, student service coordinator, with a salary of $85,341.

Jeanine Holthaus was given a one-year limited home instruction tutor contract on an as-needed basis. She will be paid $27.63 per hour.

Diana Thobe’s change of assignment from secretary to custodian was approved. She will be paid $16.49 per hour.

A supplemental contract was awarded to Donna Jones, ESL summer camp, $26 per hour.

Extended days to full-time employee contracts were approved for:

• Dennis Morrison, SHS principal, up to 10 days, $429.75 per day.

• Katie Marker, SHS guidance, up to five days, $274.20 per day.

• Tonya Slonaker, SHS guidance, up to five days, $402.15 per day.

• Chris Lauterbach, SHS guidance, up to five days, $323.32 per day.

• Tammi Johnson, SHS library, up to seven days, $128,59 per day.

• Linda Carpenter, marketing education, up to five days, $415.88 per day.

• Michael Ward, vo-ag, up to 20 days, $354.17 per day.

• Misty Shroyer, cooks manager, up to 10 days, $144.40 per day.

The board approved the purchase of the Branching Minds programs for the 2019-20 school year at a cost of $20,516.75. The vote was 4-1 with Bob smith casting a no vote.

“The motion has nothing to do with the price,” said Smith. “I’ve exchanged emails with their IT department. I’m not surer they have enough protocols in place to protect the district.”

Chris Barr, director of special education, told the board the program provides emotional support for students. This will be consistent throughout the district in grades K-12.

“The teachers will be able to drill down and meet the students’ specific needs,” said Barr.

The cost also includes training for staff members.

In other business, the board:

• Approved an agreement with the Ohio School Plan administered by Hylant Administrative Services LLC for the district’s property, fleet and liability insurance from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, at a cost of $105,555. Treasurer Mike Watkins said this was a slight increase from last year’s cost as the district has added a new service center and several vehicles to thee coverage.

• Approved a resolution declaring transportation to be impractical for five students to Troy Christian Academy for the 2019-20 school year. Each family will be paid $600 for transportation costs.

• Learned Superintendent Bob Humble has formed an administrative salary schedule committee. Humble, Watkins and board members Linda Meininger and Jason Schaffner will serve on the committee.

• Approved the vision and mission statements for the district. The mission statement is “To inspire, empower and prepare our students for their best future.” The vision statement is “Our vision is to meet the needs of all students in a safe, respectful and responsible learning community.”

• Approved the appointments of Amy Zorn and Jayne Smith to the Shelby County Libraries Board of Trustees.

• Was updated on the recent Upper Valley Career Center meeting by Chip Hix. He said the board approved placing a 1.5 mill operating levy on the November ballot.

• Went into executive session to consider the purchase or sale of property. No action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be Aug. 19, at 6:30p.m.

