‘Americans Take to the Sky’ during finale concert

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band summer concert series presents their sixth and final concert of the season, “Americans Take to the Sky” Friday at 7 p.m. on the Court Square.

“It has been a wonderful summer of music on the court square; great audiences, great weather, and I feel blessed to have this opportunity in my retirement to conduct your amazing Sidney Civic Band,” said Civic Band conductor Phil Chilcote. “Enjoy these high-flying pieces and the vocal talents of Gregory Ashe tonight. See you at our Christmas concert – God bless you all and see you soon.”

Selections include “Transit of Venus March,” “Kitty Hawk,” “1903,” “Falcon March,” “The Aeroplane,” “Space and Beyond,” “Lassus Trombone” featuring the trombone section, “The U.S. Air Force March” and “MacArthur Park.” Popular tenor Gregory Ashe will be featured in “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “You Raise Me Up” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”

As always, bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. Two Spot Pies will be given away to the winner of the random drawing trivia question.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney.The concert is free.