Angel Run 5K set for Sunday in North Star

NORTH STAR – The 22nd annual Angel Run 5K, held in memory of Lynn Ann Topp and all lost loved ones, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday in North Star.

The annual 5K, which is held in conjunction with the Fireman’s & American Legion Picnic, starts and finishes at the North Star Park just east of town. Race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., and a fun run for children will start at 8:45 a.m.

The cost to participate in the 5K and receive a shirt is $20, with limited supplies available. The cost to participate without receiving a shirt is $12 for those ages 15 to 64 and $5 for those 14 and younger or 65 and older. The cost to participate in the fun run is $1. T-shirts are available while supplies last for $11.

The 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness series, and plaques will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age category. There also will be door prizes.

Proceeds from the Angel Run will go toward a $750 Angel Run scholarship and also support the North Star Fire Department and North Star American Legion.

The Angel Run was started in 1998 in memory of Topp and all lost loved ones. She was out for a morning jog on Feb. 21, 1998, and never returned home. She was found murdered several weeks later.

For more information about the Angel Run 5K or to register, visit http://angelrun5k.com/. Individuals also may contact the Topp family at 419-336-6295, 419-582-4013 or angelrun5k@hotmail.com for more information.