125 Years

July 17, 1894

A large crowd witnessed the five mile bicycle road race last night. It was sponsored by the Valley City Cycling Club. The race began in Hardin and ended in Sidney. It was won by Harry Williams in a time of 15:40. O.W. Nisewonger of Oran was second. The old record was 16:10.

———

The architect to design the Childrens Home has been chosen. He is Kramer out of Cleveland. He was the architect of the Wapak court house. The project should begin later this year. Seinfeld was unavailable for the job.

100 Years

July 17, 1919

Terrific electric storms hit the area Saturday night. The damage was particularly great in the McCartyville area. The barn of Mrs. Mary Berning near St. Paticks was totally destroyed by lightning and fire. The next night the same thing happened to a barn belonging to Philip Zorn south of Jackson Center.

———

The Phi Delta Kappa group met and elected officers when they met recently in the bank building. President will be Harold Knauer. Bernard Voress will be master of ceremonies, Lislie Hopkins was elected secretary, and Roscoe Lees will be sergeant at arms.

75 Years

July 17, 1944

One of the largest real estate transactions in years was consummated yesterday. The First Federal Savings and Loan sold the Piper Building on the east side of the square to the Waldorf Sachs Supply Company. The Piper Building on South Ohio was sold to Carl Berger of the Sidney Grain Machinery Company. The future uses of the buildings were not revealed.

———

A 39 day drought was broken yesterday across Ohio by scattered showers. Weather forecasters do not see any permanent relief, however.

50 Years

July 17, 1969

Sidney mayor Gerald Billing has announced he will not be seeking the post again, he has been on council for seven years. He wishes to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. His position will need to be filled in November.

———

John Borland is now employed as a teller at the First National Exchange Bank in Sidney. He recently graduated from Miami-Jacobs Junior College of Business in Dayton. He received an associate in business degree.

25 Years

July 17, 1994

It looks like the sewage from Anna, Port Jefferson and the Honda engine plant will be coming to Sidney. The Ohio EPA approved the deal. City Manager Bill Barlow engineered the deal. He commented, “We promote regionalism,” and the EPA favors that approach. The Sidney permit will be increased to 5.25 million gallons a day.

———

Fort Loramie residents received sad news. The Schwieterman Pharmacy will be closing. The owners stated there is no doctor in the village, and thus not enough business to keep the operation open.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

