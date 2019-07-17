Shelby County students named to Dean’s List at Ohio Northern University

ADA – Students from Shelby County were named to the Dean’s List for spring semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.
Students who made the Dean’s List included:
• Ethan Burd, Anna, Anna High School
• Ross Covault, Sidney, Fairlawn High School
• Ashley Dentinger, Anna, Anna High School
• Cameron Fogle, Sidney, Sidney High School
• Nolan Fox, New Knoxville, New Bremen High School
• Sophia Fox, New Knoxville, New Bremen High School
• Yutong Shi, Anna, Lehman High School