Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary sponsors five students at 73rd annual session of Buckeye Girls State

ALLIANCE – Five seniors from Fort Loramie High School and Russia High School were among the 900-plus delegates who attended the 73rd annual session of Buckeye Girls State at the University of Mount Union in Alliance.

This year’s session was held June 16 through June 22.

Buckeye Girls State is a fast-paced program of mock government at the state, county and city levels. The main objective of the Girls State program is to train young women in the duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by allowing them the opportunity to be an active participate in the democratic form of government.

Local delegates who attended this years session were Nora Beresik, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Marie Beresik; Hannah Siegel, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Tony and Jill Siegel; Andrea Monnin, of Russia, daughter of Ed and Angie Monnin; Sarah Pinchot, of Russia, daughter of Brian and Kathy Pinchot; and Hayley Supringer, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Shirley Supringer.

Prior to attending Buckeye Girls State, the girls were required to attend a district orientation as well as complete an in-depth online orientation

As the girls arrived at Buckeye Girls State, they were assigned to one of two political parties. The residence hall in which they lived during the program was their designated county, and the floor they lived on was their city. The delegates filed petitions for a variety of offices from governor to city council, and they also participated in the election process. Once the election and inaugurations were complete, they put the government into action.

Funding to send these five delegates was made possible through various fundraising activities held throughout the year by the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 355.

The Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary will learn more about this experience from the delegates at its August meeting, which will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug.12 at the Fort Loramie American Legion Hall.

To learn more about Buckeye Girls State, visit its website at http://buckeyegirlsstate.org/.