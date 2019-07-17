Veteran’s Day set for July 22 at the fair

Military veterans will be honored at the Shelby County Fair when the annual Veteran’s Day is held Monday, July 22.

Veterans and their spouses will be admitted to the fair free all day on July 22.

A service officer from the Shelby County Veteran Services Commission will be located next to the Free Entertainment Tent starting at 11 a.m. to answer questions and provide information about veteran and dependent benefits. Also, ID cards will be made for eligible veterans.

This year’s Veterans Celebration program will start at 7 p.m. in the Free Entertainment Tent. The guest speaker will be Deborah Ashenhurst, director of Ohio Department of Veteran Services. This celebration will also include the Sidney Veterans Association Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Refreshments will be provided and door prize drawings will be held after the program.

The veteran must be present to win and must have appropriate identification. One of the following items would suffice to show eligibility as a veteran: DD-214; Active Duty Military/Retirement ID card; National Service Organization membership card; VAMC photo ID; or an ID card issued by the Shelby County Veteran Services Commission.