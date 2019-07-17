1 person killed, another taken by CareFlight

MAPLEWOOD — One person was killed and another was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a crash on state Route 47 early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 report of a crash with injuries in the 21,000 block of state Route 47 on Wednesday, July 17, at 12:22 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2018 Honda SUV was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when it failed to negotiate a right curve, the release said. The vehicle began to slide broadside, crossed the center-line and travelled off of the left side of the roadway. It then went airborne and landed in the yard at 21000 State Route 47, where it continued its broadside slide before striking a tree and ejecting the driver, whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Assisting at the scene was Maplewood Fire Department and Perry Port Salem EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

A 2018 Honda SUV is mangled after a fatal crash in the 21,000 block of state Route 47 on Wednesday, July 17, at 12:22 a.m. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_crash.jpg A 2018 Honda SUV is mangled after a fatal crash in the 21,000 block of state Route 47 on Wednesday, July 17, at 12:22 a.m. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.