Pickup strikes tree

A pickup truck ran over a mailbox and then ran head on into a tree at 10811 Tawawa-Maplewood Road near Maplewood at 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Only the driver was in the vehicle. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Maplewood Fire Department and Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads also responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_SDN071819TreeCrash-2.jpg A pickup truck ran over a mailbox and then ran head on into a tree at 10811 Tawawa-Maplewood Road near Maplewood at 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Only the driver was in the vehicle. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Maplewood Fire Department and Anna and Perry Port Salem Rescue Squads also responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News