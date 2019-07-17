Anna Rescue Squad blood drive is July 23

BOTKINS – The Anna Rescue Squad will partner with Community Blood Center to sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. July 23 at the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Donors can make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

The YETI adventure package is the grand prize in the CBC Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 automatically is entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of base camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC July 1 through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB or B positive.

Individuals can find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.