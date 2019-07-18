Poultry Days offers chicken dinners for Versailles bicentennial celebration

VERSAILLES – For the first time ever, Poultry Days is serving its chicken outside of the festival.

In recognition of the Versailles bicentennial, Poultry Days chicken will be available for pres-sale only. Individuals can buy pre-sale tickets at Versailles S&L, Versailles Second National Bank and the Versailles IGA.

The traditional dinner comes with chips, applesauce, roll and butter and orange drink. The price for the dinners will not increase and will remain $8.

Dinners will be available for pick up 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Versailles School Board Offices at 459 S. Center St., Versailles.

There will be a bicentennial celebration Sept. 14 in Heritage Park, allowing people to pick up their chicken and enjoy a day of music, fireworks and attractions.