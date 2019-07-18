New Bremen Schools receive grant for security

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Board of Education learned a new grant award will help add to their school’s security system. The announcement was made at Wednesday’s board meeting.

Superintendent Jason Schrader told the board the school had received a $40,000 Bureau of Worker’s Compensation grant to be used toward a $68,000 project that will add key fobs for the main front and back doors of the high school and additional security cameras. The money will also be used to purchase light-weight cafeteria tables for the elementary.

In regards to alternative projects to be included in the new $17.5 million elementary school building project, the board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to rough out the framework of a gym curtain and an acoustic overhead door on the cafeteria side. He said those two projects could be finished if money becomes available when the entire project is completed.

In related action, the superintendent submitted to the board two versions of the 2020-21 school year calendar since recent rains have put in question when the building will be completed. Schrader said construction manager Gilbane Building Company felt they could get the building done by mid-September 2020 but much depended on whether the builder can get the new elementary building enclosed before winter sets in this year.

Schrader also said they would have an open house for the old elementary/middle school on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The superintendent also noted that two Board of Education positions will be on the November ballot and that the deadline to apply with the Auglaize County Board of Elections is Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. Board members Corey Suchland and Scott Bertke have terms expiring Dec. 31, 2019.

The Board approved:

• Agricultural Advisory Board members Mark Tangeman, Michele Bambauer, Greg Homan, Frank Homan, Kirk Roetgerman, and Dr. Mark Herdesty.

• Hiring Barb Siegel as a cafeteria worker for one year.

• A salary increase for Ben Kramer, social studies teacher, due to additional course load.

• An out of state field trip request for Maria Homan.

• Student lunch prices at $3.25 for both cafeteria and salad bar.

• Revisions to the athletic training agreement as shown on the board meeting website that includes banning vaping under the chemical abuse rules.

• Trade in of the old band trailer for a new 5-foot by 10-foot trailer.

• General Fund paid bills of $139,739. and lunchroom paid bills of $5,295.

Tabled was the proposed 2019-20 District Focus that includes Academic Mission, Facilities Project, Transition Planning and Policy Manual revisions.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

