New Knoxville mayor, two council seats up for election

NEW KNOXVILLE – At the Wednesday night New Knoxville Council meeting it was announced two council positions and the position of mayor are up for re-election this fall.

Mayor Keith Leffel and councilman Andrew Roettger will run again for their current positions, but councilman Mark Howe has said he will not run again. The deadline to apply to run for either office is Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Auglaize County Board of Elections.

Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich reported that a new building was going up in the village industrial park for Advance Machine Solutions. He also said contractor Sommers Excavating is making progress on the Buckeye Drive extension.

The administrator also said that it was possible the village may be able to apply for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to work with storm drainage on West Bremen Street.

In other action, Council approved an ordinance to increase appropriations to the State grants-EMS account to $1,200 to allow the fire department to apply for an Ohio Department of Public Safety EMS grant.

They also approved a first reading of a resolution to accept the Auglaize County Solid Waste Management District amended draft of the Solid Waste Management plan.

Council’s next meeting will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 pm.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

