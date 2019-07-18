Chief defends officer involved in shooting

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has released details concerning an officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the death of a dog.

According the a press release from the department, on July 17, 2019, officers received a report that a Black Chow mixed dog was chasing individuals in area of Grandview and Sophia Avenue. Officer Kyle Lambdin responded and observed the dog in yard of 232 Sophie Ave.

As Lambdin drove up, the dog started towards the cruiser and the dog’s owner, Lynn Whited, came out of the house. Lambdin ordered her to put her dog in the house and told her he would need to talk to her after that. Whited went inside the house and then came back out to the porch.

According to the release, Lambdin exited his vehicle and walked toward the edge of the street. The dog came rushing out of the house and charged at Lambdin, growling and baring his teeth. Lambdin tried to back away, but the dog continued to charge at him trying to bite him. Lambdin was forced to put the dog down by deploying his service weapon.

“This was a tragic event for the dog and the officer,” said Police Chief Will Balling. “The officer did not want to put the dog down, but was forced to by the actions of the dog and others. For anyone that cares for animals like the officer, it can have a lasting effect.

“Unfortunately there are those that seek to misrepresent the truth or do not know the facts that are putting a different story out there are the internet,” he said.

To be very clear about the facts, Balling said:

• The dog was not harmless,

• The dog was not chasing a squirrel

• The dog was rushing the officer

• The dog was trying to bite the officer

• The owner did not keep the dog inside the house as directed

“Out of my love for animals I wish this did not happen and I wish I did not have to put out this release,” said Balling. “But I will not let people put out lies about what happened and tarnish the officer’s name and reputation when in fact he did the only thing that he could have done in this situation and not be harmed.

“We have a recording of the incident from the officer’s body worn camera,” he said.

An internal review of the incident has been completed, said Balling.

“While Officer Lambdin did not want to have to shoot the dog it was justified and his actions were proper,” said Balling, who shared Lambdin is not on leave.

“His actions were appropriate for the situation,” said Balling. “He attempted to have the owner keep the dog inside and did not go on the property. The dog charged at him and attempted to bite him. He was left with no choice.”