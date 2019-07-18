Students perform ‘A Kids Life’

NEW BREMEN – Ten children from grades 3 to 7 enrolled in the Crescent Players 2019 Summer Drama Camp had five days to prepare for and perform a musical. Their families seemed to think their Friday performance was a big hit.

The July 8 to 12 camp was held at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen.

This was the second year for the Crescent Players Summer Drama Class. Camp Director Abby Bridgadoi said they wanted to do more for campers this year.

“Last year we had a three day camp with simple skits,” she said. “This year we thought we would use an actual musical called ‘A Kids Life’ to show the parents what they learned.”

She said the kids not only learned five songs, but also dialogue.

“It was amazing what they were able to do in five days!” she said. Bridgadoi commended Rachel Meiering for taking the lead on coaching the campers’ acting skills while she worked on the musical side. Both women thanked the parents for helping the campers practice each night.

The plot details typical summer time blues when the 10 kids are despairing at not have electronic technology during a power outage. Their attitude changes when Grandpa Hermon (Kamryn Stephens) and Grandma Ethyl (Megan Schmiesing) show them how kids entertained themselves in the old days. Songs like Let The Games Begin, Ghost Story, Jump Rope Rock, and The Good Times Family Band illustrated the things to do when your device doesn’t work.

The rest of the cast is Brooke Garringer, Elizabeth Paul, Emma Thiebeau, Carson Morris, Lenna Opperman, Kayla Opperman, Emily Ayers, and Waylon Keller. Appearing as Mom and Dad were Elizabeth Baker and Alberto Benitez.

Others assisting with the camp were Andy and Harriet Bundy and Shirley James.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

