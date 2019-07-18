GOP officials to visit fairgoers

SIDNEY — Shelby County fairgoers next week will have the opportunity to meet their elected officials at the GOP tent, located near the racetrack fence. Also featured will be a power point presentation of GOP officials and GOP tidbits. Brochures will be available. The GOP will also honor and recognize military veterans.

Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet will be at the GOP tent Sunday from 2:20 to 5:30 p.m. and Treasurer John Coffield from 5:30 to 9 p.m. along with Third District Court of Appeals Judge William Zimmerman. State Sen. Matt Huffman will be at tent around 5 p.m. Monday fair visitors will meet Commissioner Julie Ehemann and Robert Guillozet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Clerk of Court Michele Mumford from 2:20 to 5:30 p.m. and Sheriff John Lenhart from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Tuesday Ohio House Representative Nino Vitale of the 85th District will be in the GOP tent from 2 to 3 p.m.,Robert Guillozet from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m, and Ohio House Representative of the 84th District Susan Manchester around 7 p.m.

Katie DeLand, representative for the Ohio State GOP Central Committee, will be present from 11 a.m. to2:30 p.m. along with Robert Guillozet. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. John Lenhart will be at the GOP tent. Thursday, Auditor Amy Berning will be at tent from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Michele Mumford and Robert Guillozet from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and John Coffield from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Commissioner Anthony Bornhorst will be in the pork barn all week and will stop in when possible. Judge Jeffrey Beigel will stop by when possible either during the lunch hour or evenings.

Mark Miller, candidate for the 3rd District Court of Appeals, will be on hand to greet fairgoers Sunday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Rounding out those present greeting fair attendees will be GOP candidate Gary Carter for Municipal Court Judge, Sunday 3 to 5 p.m.; Monday, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.; Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitors to the Republican tent will be able to sign up for the daily United States flag which will be raffled off. Flags are donated from several people and groups. Visitors can have thier picture taken by a life-size Trump cutout which will greet visitors to Republican tent. Trump 2020 flags and buttons will be available for a donation. Tom’s Landscaping of Sidney provided the landscaping.

The GOP tent will be open and manned by members of the Shelby County Republican Party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the fair.