Carter Klopfenstein, 12, left, of Jackson Center, son of Darrel and Julie Klopfenstein, saws a piece of wood while Junior Fair Board Vice President Morgan Meyer, 17, of Anna, daughter of Greg and Krista Meyer, helps hold the board still. Carter was competing in the category of Measuring Up, Woodworking at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 19. Kids demonstrate their basic woodworking skills and are then judged on a piece they made at home. The 2019 Shelby County Fair begins Sunday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 27. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_SDN072019PreFair.jpg Carter Klopfenstein, 12, left, of Jackson Center, son of Darrel and Julie Klopfenstein, saws a piece of wood while Junior Fair Board Vice President Morgan Meyer, 17, of Anna, daughter of Greg and Krista Meyer, helps hold the board still. Carter was competing in the category of Measuring Up, Woodworking at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, July 19. Kids demonstrate their basic woodworking skills and are then judged on a piece they made at home. The 2019 Shelby County Fair begins Sunday, July 21, and runs through Saturday, July 27. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News