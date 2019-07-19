Kent State University students cited for academic achievement

KENT – A total of 8,152 Kent State University full-time students were named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement during the 2019 spring semester.

Of the full-time students named to the Dean’s List, 1,086 were also named to the President’s List, in recognition of an extremely high level of academic achievement.

Local students named to the Dean’s List included Hannah Wiford, of Sidney, Alison Pulskamp, of New Bremen, and Amanda Keiser, of New Weston.

To be named to the Dean’s List, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must have an average in the semester of 4.00 and must have completed 15 or more letter-graded credit hours by the end of the semester.

A total of 1,171 Kent State University part-time students also were named to the Dean’s List for superior academic achievement.

Part-time students may qualify for the Dean’s List honor once a year, with the list being compiled after spring semester.

Part-time students must complete and pass 12 or more regular letter-graded hours taken during the previous summer, fall and spring semesters and must have a grade point average of 3.40 or greater in those three periods. Part-time students must have registered for fewer than 12 hours in each of the semesters under consideration.